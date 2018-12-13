ST. JOHN, IN - John (Johnny) Sheffield, 74, of St. John and formerly Gary, IN died December 10, 2018 at home. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Juanita (Sebestyen), brothers Carlton (Brenda) Sheffield of San Antonio, Eddie Sheffield of San Antonio, sister Eunice (James) Barrett of DeSoto, TX. Also survived by sons Maurice (Amber) Thomas of Colorado Springs, Duane (Trina) Sheffield of Houston, daughters Artrelia (Antonio) Sheffield of Grand Rapids and Doris (DuePre) Calhoun of Grand Rapids. Loving Granddad to fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Loved by numerous nieces and nephews. He greatly appreciated and loved his in-laws and his friends. Preceded in death by parents, Egaston and Eva Sheffield, sisters Janice Love, Artrelia Gill, brothers Haywood and Jimmy Sheffield. Johnny grew up in East Chicago, served in the Marine Corps, went on to be an iron worker in Texas, electrician at U S Steel for fourteen years and an electrician at IBEW Local 134 and retired in 2004. He was an avid fisherman (sometimes he caught a few fish) and dearly loved his wave runner.
Visitation on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN.