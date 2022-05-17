Dec. 15, 1936 - May 09, 2022

BOERNE, TX - John Solcich, age 85, of Boerne, TX (formerly of Whiting and Griffith, IN) passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022.

He is predeceased by his wife, Anita Solcich. John is survived by his daughter Jill (Joe) Nelson; siblings: Dorothy Streit (late Robert) and Steve Solcich (Linda); grandchildren: Zach (Erin) Hubbard and Jasmine Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

John proudly served in the United States Army, he was stationed at Ft. Wainwright, AL during the 1960's. He was an army chef who cooked for his family his entire life. John was a huge Chicago sports fan, and later while living in Texas, became an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

A military funeral service will be held this summer at Ft Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at https:/www.woundedwarriorproject.org.