John Srode

DAYTON, OH - John S. Srode age 76 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on June 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents: Marcella (Osterfeld) and Walter Srode Sr. and sister, Mary Ann Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Annette (Klobuchar); brothers: Bernard Srode (Molly), Walter Srode (Mary); sister, Carol Ann Wheeler and many nieces and nephews.

He attended Brunnerdale High School Seminary, Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana and Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana. He received his Master's Degree in Theology and a Bachelor Degree in History.

John was an Ordained Priest from June 17, 1972 to May 2012. He was also an Lt. Col Chaplain in the United States Air Force from June 1981 to May 2012. He was a teacher and tennis Coach at Bishop Noll Institute. John also served as Chaplain at the VFW Post 9927 and was also a loyal member of Saint Mary's Alumni Assoc., Dayton, OH.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, Kettering, OH with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial services will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. For further information you may call Oleska-Pastrick F.H. at (219) 398-0938