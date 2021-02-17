John Stanley Benda
HIGHLAND, IN — John Stanley Benda, 98, of Highland, IN, formerly of Hegewisch, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. During WWII he served in the Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater. He was very proud of his service to our country and how the Seabees had a major role in ending the war. John worked as a millwright for over 40 years at US Steel until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and spent as much time as he could at Wicker Park Golf Course. John loved to serenade everyone with songs from the 1940s and 1950s in his "Frank Sinatra voice." He gave his "crooner" CDs to all of his relatives and friends. Being deeply religious, at age 85, he made a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France. He showed his devotion to our Blessed Mother by praying his rosary daily.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Edith (nee Javorsky), who preceded him in death in 2005. John was also preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara (Pachut) Binda; his brothers, Walter Benda, Joseph (late Margaret) Binda and Stanley Benda; and his sister, Helen (Robert) Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Floreani, of Elgin, IL; his nieces and goddaughters who served as his caregivers: Kathleen Javorsky and Pamela (Gerald) Miller; sister-in-law, Katherine (late Stanley) Benda, of Hawaii; and numerous nieces and nephews spread across the country.
Funeral services will be held directly at St. James Parish, 9640 Kennedy Ave., in Highland, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland, on Wednesday from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
John loved Frank Sinatra's song, "I Did It My Way" – and his life embodied this song.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.fagenmiller.com