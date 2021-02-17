HIGHLAND, IN — John Stanley Benda, 98, of Highland, IN, formerly of Hegewisch, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. During WWII he served in the Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater. He was very proud of his service to our country and how the Seabees had a major role in ending the war. John worked as a millwright for over 40 years at US Steel until his retirement. He was an avid golfer and spent as much time as he could at Wicker Park Golf Course. John loved to serenade everyone with songs from the 1940s and 1950s in his "Frank Sinatra voice." He gave his "crooner" CDs to all of his relatives and friends. Being deeply religious, at age 85, he made a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France. He showed his devotion to our Blessed Mother by praying his rosary daily.