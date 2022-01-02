Mar. 14, 1947 - Dec. 24, 2021

John Stephen Novina, age 74, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Vibra Hospital in Crown Point. He was born in Gary, Indiana on March 14, 1947, to the late John Walter and Adeline (nee Kubiak) Novina. He proudly served as a Green Beret in the United States Army and was a member of Deep River Church of Christ. John married the love of his life Karen Whelan on January 28, 1978, in Hobart, Indiana. He retired from U.S. Steel and Bliss and Laughlin Steel, where he worked as a supervisor. John was a huge history buff, sports enthusiast and loved cheering on his team he once played for Almumada Michigan University Wolverines. He enjoyed eating good food and loved spending all his free time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Whelan) Novina; daughter, Amanda (Ryan) Deardorff, son, Jason (Erika) Novina; four grandchildren: Cole, Samuel, and Walker Deardorff and Lillian Novina, sister, Maryann (Stephen) Bencze; sister-in-law, Ruth Whelan, and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Adeline Novina; brother-in-law, Chuck Whelan; and numerous other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory can be made to Kouts High School Boys Baseball and Volleyball programs or Homann Karate Do Crown Point. Per John's wishes there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOMES, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road. 219-942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.