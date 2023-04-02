March 5, 1948 - March 30, 2023

HOBART, IN - John "Steve" Fressle "Fress", age 75, of Hobart, passed away March 30, 2023. He was born on March 5, 1948. Steve grew up in Gary and went to Lew Wallace High School and then graduated from Indiana University. He spent his professional life as a service manager in the car dealership industry, beginning at Shaver Chevy and various other dealerships throughout Indiana and Illinois. In his retirement, he worked as the store manager of Midas in Valparaiso. Steve's passion was Rugby and he played at IU Bloomington from 1971-1973. He was one of the founders of the Gary/NWI Rugby Club and played for more than twenty years. Steve was also a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church.

He was a great husband, father, and especially a wonderful Grampy. Steve adored his grandchildren. He was definitely known for his storytelling and his fabulous memory. Steve said he was a "cornucopia of serendipitous knowledge." He was infamous for his "tidying up" after all meals. Steve was truly an entertainer and was always the life of the party. He was an avid IU fan through and through. As Fress would say, "Fire up, Big Red!" He will be greatly missed.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Valentich) Fressle. He is survived by his wife, Andrea "Andi" Beluschak Fressle; daughters Lori (Gerry) Murray McAfee and Victoria "Vicki" Fressle; and grandchildren Cassidy and Nolan McAfee, and Addison Cain.

Visitation for Steve will be Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th St., Hobart. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023, starting with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home (Hobart) and then proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St., Hobart, with Fr. Dominic V. Bertino officiating, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com