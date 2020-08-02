Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. JOHN, IN - John "Steve" Markowski, age 68, of St. John, IN, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Loving husband of Gale J. Markowski, nee Skibinski. Beloved father of Abby Markowski, Tari (fiance Austin Harshman) Markowski, Megan (Austin) DeSpain, Amy Markowski, and Mike (Krista) Markowski. Cherished grandfather of Finley, Haley, and Jake. Brother of Robert (Loretta) Markowski and the late Joyce (Paul) Rakowski. Kind uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sylvia Markowski.

Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com, or for further information, please contact 219-322-7300.