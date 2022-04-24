John Steven Krzan

May 29, 1967 – April 16, 2022

HAMMOND - John Krzan, age 54, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Betty Krzan (Nee Jazyk); parents: Dennis and Suzanne Krzan; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of memorial visitation on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. celebrated by Father Charles Mosley.

John was a lifelong resident of the region where he was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1985 (Kube). He worked at Union Tank for 20 years and 15 years at CSX. John liked to relax and watch football and college basketball. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with his animals.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Humane Society of NW Indiana would be appreciated.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219) 844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.