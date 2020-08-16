× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PALMETTO BAY, FL - John Steven Young, 55, of Palmetto Bay, FL went to heaven on August 9, 2020.

John was born in Gary, IN on April 23, 1965. He graduated from Hobart High School. He went on to receive his Bachelors in accounting from Indiana University. He proceeded to acquire his CPA license shortly thereafter. He moved to Miami, FL in 1990. John was married to Marlegne on June 29, 1991.

He is survived by his wife, Marlegne; his son, Riley and his daughter, Nikki. His parents, Lawrence and Linda; siblings: Kevin and (Jill), Mark and (Kim), Alan and (Paige). His mother-in-law, Gloria Perez; brother-in-law, John Perez and (Margaret); nieces and nephews: Johnny, Jessica, Alina, Sydney, Ashley, Gigi, and Zach.

John was an outstanding husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and an amazing human being who was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 between 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Van Orsdel, 11220 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, FL.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a contribution to support his children's education, please direct funds through Venmo at Riley-Nikki-Young or Zelle at Riley.Nikki.Young@gmail.com

The family would like to thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.