Dec. 7, 1944 - Oct. 22, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - John Swerdon of Portage passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at age 77.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Swerdon; sons: Christopher (Rachel) Messer of Portage and William Messer of Portage; daughter, Kyle of Kouts; grandchildren: Gabriel Comegys of Michigan City, Henry Messer and Rhiannon of Portage; sister, Virginia Swerdon of Denver, CO; brother- and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Scott) Smith of Miller Beach; niece and godchild, Emily Ann (James) Gast of Portage, along with their children: Audrey and Jamie; many other beloved nieces and nephews, especially Bill Cole of Denver, CO; and dear friend, Ed Cook of Florida.

He was preceded in death by brother, William Swerdon; sister, Elizabeth Cole; parents: William and Elizabeth Swerdon; and brother-in-law, Lee Freel.

Born in Gary on Dec. 7, 1944, John was a 1963 graduate of Tolleston High School and attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN, on a basketball scholarship. John served with the U.S. Army, and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War. In June 1969, John began a 31-year career working at NIPSCO, first as a lineman, then a journeyman electrician at Bailly Generating Station, retiring in 2000. One of John's passions was baseball, and he served as past president of the Portage Little League.

A welcoming host, John's door was always open, and anyone who visited his home knew the comfort of his cooking, including his famous Italian beef. Family trips to Indiana Beach became a tradition, creating lifelong memories for children and their friends. He and Ed Cook were avid fans of the Chicago Bears, and cherished the '85 Super Bowl-winning team. Through it all, John's sense of humor made every occasion a joy. His generous love for his pets was evident in generations of dogs and cats, especially his girls Thelma and Louise.

Arrangements are being handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME in Portage. Services will be 4:00 p.m., Nov. 7 with visitation at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Portage.