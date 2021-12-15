LOWELL, IN — John T. Levrio 80 of Lowell, IN died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 11, 2021. He was born January 6, 1941, in Kittanning, PA, son of the late John and Martha (Pytleski) Levrio. He retired from National Steel in Portage, IN then US Steel, Portage, IN. John enjoyed traveling, bowling and working in his yard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Gallik and brother-in-law Jerry Gallik, sister-in-law Beverly Summers and brother-in-law Mike Breeden.