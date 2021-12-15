 Skip to main content
John T. Levrio

Jan. 6, 1941 — Dec. 11, 2021

LOWELL, IN — John T. Levrio 80 of Lowell, IN died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 11, 2021. He was born January 6, 1941, in Kittanning, PA, son of the late John and Martha (Pytleski) Levrio. He retired from National Steel in Portage, IN then US Steel, Portage, IN. John enjoyed traveling, bowling and working in his yard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Gallik and brother-in-law Jerry Gallik, sister-in-law Beverly Summers and brother-in-law Mike Breeden.

John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Levrio; his sister Joyce Ruffner (Ron) of Waldorf, MD and sister-in-law Bobbi Breeden of Loogootee, IN. He leaves the following children: his son John Levrio (Cheryl) of Valparaiso and daughters Debbie Sherman of Valparaiso and Cassie Bell (Randy) of Chesterton. His stepchildren: Dana Drew of Rensselaer, Stacie Drew (Kevin Gilles) of Chicago, IL, Skip Drew (Kelly) of Lowell and Susan Drew (Chris Hulen) of Crown Point. Grandchildren: Becky Sherman, Michael Sherman, Krystal Porter (Dennis), Elizabeth Wilder (Tom), Andrea Zurbriggen (Matt) and Jamie White (Tim), David Roy, Jordan Kroll, Sam Kroll, Madeline, Dakota and Brendan Drew, Sonny and Josie Pape; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM, Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The family is forever grateful to Dr. Sanjiv Shah and the Amyloid Clinic for the excellent care they provided to John. www.sheetsfuneral.com

