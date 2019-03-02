LAKE STATION, IN - John T. Scott Jr., age 69, of Lake Station, passed away on February 27, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army and was active in the Vietnam Conflict. John retired from Mittal Steel after 44 years, was a member of the Legion Riders, and the First Baptist Church in Hobart. He enjoyed fishing and loved his Harley motorcycles. John would do anything for anyone and never wanted anything in return. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John was preceded in death by his parents John T. Scott Sr. and Ernestine Scott. He is survived by his son, Brayden Scott; grandchildren, Esmeralda Scott and Brennen Sperry; siblings, Elva Tuzinski, Kay Yakel, Ernie (Lou) Scott, Norma Haines, Paul (Rita) Scott, Raymond Scott, Shirley (Zeke) Zelenka, Ronald Scott, Dora (Kevin) Guess, Melinda (Jim) Harney; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St, Hobart. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com