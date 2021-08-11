John T. Tokar
Aug. 27, 1931 — Aug. 7, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — John T. Tokar, age 89, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. John was born August 27, 1931 in East Chicago, IN to the late Frank and Mary (Jagercik) Tokar.
After graduating Griffith high school, John served his country honorably in the United States Army. He spent his career working for U.S. Steel for 35 years prior to retirement. John was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was very pleased when they won the World Series in 2016. His family will remember all the cross country camping trips and how he and his brother, Frank always had something witty to say. John was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. A true family man, he did everything for anyone whenever. John truly went the extra mile for those around him. Keeping in touch was very important to him and his kind serving heart will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Yvonne Tokar; Children, Alan (Judy) Tokar, David (Andrea) Tokar, Brenda Zylo, Cheryl Warga; 10 grandchildren, Jim Tokar, Jason Tokar, Amy (Jason) Branam, Ashley Tokar and her significant other, Gentry Winstead, Olivia Tokar, Elyse Tokar, Nicole (Steve) Henderson, Michelle Zylo, Mathew (Melissa) Warga, Lindsey (Ryan) Handtke; 12 great-grandchildren, Roman Tokar, La'Niyia Winstead, Za'Riyia Winstead, Mary Henderson, Kathryne Henderson, Kalina Schmitt, Violet Schmitt, Dominic Warga, John Warga, Parker Warga, Kylee Handtke, Rowan Handtke; brother, Frank (Sandy) Tokar, along with several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
John is welcomed in to eternity by his parents, Frank and Mary Tokar; sister, Mildred (John) Gurchik; brother, Steve (Ruth) Tokar; and son-in-law, Kevin Zylo.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service to honor John will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Rev. Kevin Huber will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Eternal Love.
In order to view the service live, please sign on to John's special page ten minutes prior to the service time at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com.
Due to COVID-19 - the family asks that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated please practice wearing a mask while in attendance at the funeral home and on cemetery grounds.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Tokar family.