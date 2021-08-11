John T. Tokar

After graduating Griffith high school, John served his country honorably in the United States Army. He spent his career working for U.S. Steel for 35 years prior to retirement. John was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was very pleased when they won the World Series in 2016. His family will remember all the cross country camping trips and how he and his brother, Frank always had something witty to say. John was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. A true family man, he did everything for anyone whenever. John truly went the extra mile for those around him. Keeping in touch was very important to him and his kind serving heart will be truly missed.