SCHERERVILLE, IN - John T. Trent, Sr., age 93, Schererville, IN, (formerly of Munster, IN), passed away November 12, 2022.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Sally (Ritter); and four children: Marjorie (Stephen) Kay of Westlake Village, CA, J. Thomas, Jr. (Melanie) Trent of Nashville, TN, Susan (Michael) Woodard of Sebastopol, CA, and Robert (Eleanor) Trent of Kenwood, CA. Ten grandchildren also survive: Kevin Kay (Brigitte), Matthew Woodard (Naomi), Meredith (Josh) Trent Gordon, Oliver Trent and Elizabeth (Christopher) Kay Hale, all of California, Lauren (James) Trent Pollard and Alex Trent of Tennessee, Valerie Trent of New York, Jacqueline (Brad) Kay Rosenblat of Louisiana, and Cara (Sean Coleman) Woodard of Oregon; 15 great-grandchildren also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Bertha (Sales) Trent.

John was born in East Chicago, IN, and graduated from Hammond High School, Class of 1947. His undergraduate work was at Purdue Calumet and Roosevelt University and he earned an MBA from The University of Chicago. He retired from Inland Steel Co. with 38 years of service, where he was a General Mechanical Foreman in various operating areas of the plant. He was General Supervisor in the Training Department and coordinated the plant-wide Apprentice Training Programs for the last five years of his Inland Steel Co. career. He was chairman of the combined Electrical and Mechanical Craft Committee. After leaving Inland, John was employed as Director of Industrial Training at Ivy Tech College for five years and Inland contracted with him to help establish the Job Link 2000 program for employee training. He then taught various courses for South Suburban College, DePaul University and Calumet College.

He served as a Munster Volunteer Fireman and Fire Commissioner and was a member of the Board of Directors of The Community Hospital for 29 years. He was elected to the Munster Town Board from 1972-1980, serving three terms as President. He also served many years on the Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals in Munster.

John and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially cruising. He loved to go fishing, and had a passion for foreign languages. He was fluent in Spanish, Portuguese and German, and conversant in Italian, French and Russian. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their many accomplishments.

Services are pending; cremation to follow. Cremains will be deposited in the Columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, IN. If so inclined, donations may be made in his memory to the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 8955 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN, 46321, or to the Munster Fire Department, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, 46321.

