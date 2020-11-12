John Timothy O'Malley

South Bend Tribune writer, Eric Hansen, John's colleague and friend, states, "There are a lot of journalists that get intimidated by the big names. John was so engaging and real that it was refreshing. He put the big-time people at ease. He was incredibly disarming."

During his tenure, he won the Indiana Writers' Guild on more than one occasion.

One of his articles was featured on the ESPN Docuseries, The Last Dance this past spring.

Since 2008, O'Malley's byline could be found in the Post Tribune, where he got as much joy interviewing the high school athletes in Lake County as he did the professional and college stars of the earlier days. He spent the latter part of his career covering and thoroughly enjoying girls' cross country, tennis, and basketball.

No story was too big or too small. His favorite athlete of all time, however, was his daughter Ashley, a basketball player at IU Northwest.