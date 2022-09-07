John Tofte

John worked his entire life on the family farm. He was a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau. He is survived by his children: Kelly (Dennis) Patrick, Kathy (Mark) Brown, and Charleen (Angelo) Tourloukis, all of Valparaiso; sisters: Nancy (Arnold) Rosenbaum and Linda (George) Rhed; grandchildren: Amanda (Jesse) Godines, Adam Patrick, Cherish Brown, Emilee Brown, Jeni Tourloukis, Lillianna Tourloukis, and Gianis Tourloukis; one great-grandchild Jesse Albert Godines; and best friend and family dog Harley. John was preceded in death by his son John George Tofte; grand-daughter Jessica Brown; and sister Dawn Yagelski. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, Westville, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 1:00 PM, at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter. Burial will be in Chesterton Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook, www.newhardfuneralhome.com