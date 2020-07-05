Return to homepage ×
John Tolley
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOHN TOLLEY ON HIS 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
5/14/1939 - 7/5/2016
Not a day goes by that You are not loved & missed.
All My Love, Ginny & Family.
