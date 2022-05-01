John V. Churilla and Matthew D. Churilla

MERRILLVILLE - Matthew D. Churilla, age 54, of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Matthew was survived by his father, John (Feb. 23, 2022). Matthew is survived by his brother, Robert (Anja) Churilla; sister-in-law, Judy Churilla; niece and nephew: Amanda Churilla and Michael Churilla; great-nieces and nephew: Carly, Ryker and Madelyn; uncles: Bill (Theresa) Churilla, Bob (Carol) Churilla; aunts: Viola Reynolds and Carlette (Larry) Horvath.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Dollie Mae; brothers: John and David.

Matthew was a caregiver for his parents for 35 years, a delivery driver for the Post Tribune and the Sun Times for 15 years. He enjoyed model trains, the Chicago Cubs and Gary Railcats. Matthew loved to cook, westerns, John Wayne and watch old movies with his mom and dad. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

John V. Churilla age 88, of Merrillville, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

John is survived by his son, Robert (Anja) Churilla; grandchildren: Michael and Amanda Churilla; three great-grandchildren: Carly, Ryker and Madelyn; brothers: Bill (Theresa) Churilla and Bob (Carol) Churilla;

sister, Viola Reynolds; sister-in-law, Carlette (Larry) Horvath.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Mae; sons: John, Matthew and David.

John retired from Allied Steel Press Company in Chicago. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. John was a devote Cubs fan, loved westerns and sweets, history, trains and visiting war memorials. He enjoyed playing many sports along with his brothers in their youth. John was a loving husband and father.

A memorial service for Matthew and John will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Geisen-Pruzin Funeral and Cremation Services, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville. Pastor Jamie Constant, officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

Inurnments to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Visit John and Matthew's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500