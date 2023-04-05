June 3, 1933 - March 29, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - John V. Guthrie, age 89, of Hammond, Indiana passed away March 29, 2023 with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife Johnnie Sue (née Walker); cherished children: Alma and John Jr.; adored grandchildren: Alexandrea Alcantar, Jaclyn Lagunas, Skyla Guthrie, Sarah Beth Dickerson, Andrew Guthrie and Hunter Guthrie; precious great-grandchildren Matthew Sheldon and Lillian Jackson; sister-in-law Judy Nolan; nephew William (Charitie) Wilfang; great-nephews William and Sir and great-niece Sara. John was preceded in death by his daughter Joyce Lagunas, parents, brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 6, 2023 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. when a service will be officiated by Rev. Scott Ferry at the funeral home, followed by graveside services at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.

John honorably served in the United States Army. He was a proud member of Steel Union Local 1010 and retired from Ispat Inland Steel.

