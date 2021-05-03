John V. Scurtu "Scubie"

GRIFFITH, IN - John V. Scurtu "Scubie" of Griffith, IN, passed away April 30, 2021. He is survived by his soulmate of 18 years Mary Dabrowski. Father to Alison (Tony) Ortega and John (Patricia) Scurtu III. Like a father to Candance Harvey and Tonni Tobolski. Grandfather to John IV, Maximus, Vincent, Natasha, Alexis, and Carlie. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy Scurtu. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, and parents John and Marie Scurtu.

John was a member of Club Ki-Yowga, ZBT Fraternity, and retired from Laborers Local 41.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to breast cancer.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com