LOWELL, IN - John Van Laten, age 91, of Lowell, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marianne Van Laten (nee Tanis). Father of John (Heidi) Van Laten, Cathi (Jim) Davis, George (Deb) Van Laten, Donna (Clinton) Glick, and Sue (Tom) Krygsheld. Grandfather of 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Brother of Judy (Art) Kooy, late Ann (late Rudy) Kok, and the late Claude (late Dorothy) Van Laten. Preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Anna Van Laten.