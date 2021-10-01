WHITING, IN — John Vetroczky (retired, WPD) 90 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Pauline (nee Mihalcik); loving father of Jeffrey, twin sons, Jack (Rochelle Ray) and the late James Thomas and Paula (Peter) Chorich; cherished grandpa of Elizabeth (Mike) Gislain, Carolyn (fiancee, Jack Ritter) Chorich and Andrew John Chorich; dearest brother of Andrew (Georgette) and the late Joseph (late Agnes); dear friend of Rose and the late Bob Gacsko; proud Godfather of Laura Gacsko; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Alphonse Skerl, officiating; entombment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

John Vetroczky was born on January 14, 1931 to John and Elizabeth Vetroczky and was lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1949 and had attended and played football for Purdue University, the University of Chattanooga and the US Army. A US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, John was a retired Detective Captain from the Whiting Police Dept. with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, the Whiting FOP Lodge 68 (memorial service, Sunday at 3:00 p.m.), the Whiting BPOE Lodge 1273 (memorial service, Sunday at 6:00 p.m.) and the American Slovak Club, Whiting. John excelled in athletics. He played basketball and was a member of the Whiting High School State Championship Football Team in 1948. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, working crossword puzzles, was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and in retirement, time spent with family and friends at his cottage in the UP, Michigan. John was a devoted husband and loved being a dad and grandpa. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the SHARE Foundation for the Handicapped, 6617 County Road 300 E., LaPorte, IN 46350 or to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.