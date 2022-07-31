 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Vincent Sullivan

Jan 08, 1952 - July 14, 2022

FAIRFAX, VA - The Honorable John Vincent Sullivan (LTC USAF), 70, of Fairfax Station, VA, passed away on July 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. and Mary Claire Sullivan; and by his beloved sister, Mary Frances Merwin (Gary).

He is survived by seven brothers and sisters: James P. Sullivan (Elizabeth), Michael Joseph Sullivan (Joan), Matthew W. Sullivan, Anne Sullivan Daly (Malachy, Jeremy L. Sullivan, Margaret Glick (Brian) Patricia H. Bornhop (Andrew); and by many nieces and nephews. He was brother-in-law to Sandra Karottki and uncle to Salvador Karottki (Emily).

He met his wife, Nancy Sullivan, at Munster High in 1968. They were married for 45 years. They had three children: Michael Sullivan (Lindsay), Margaret Sullivan, and Matthew Sullivan; and three adoring grandchildren: Evangeline, Violet and Brandon.

A private burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions can be made to The Adrian Dominican Sisters, Adrian Michigan, https://adriandominicans.org

