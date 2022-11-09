John Vrtipapa

HOBART, IN - John Vrtikapa passed away Friday, Oct. 28 at the age of 83. He was born at home in Gary, IN February 27, 1939 to Bosiljka and Marko Vrtikapa. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his brothers Richard (Polly), Mirko (Jeri), Steve (Judy), and Gojko, sisters Anka (Ted) Rudman, Olga (Ted) Vukelich, Dessa (John) Bogosian, and brother in law George Rudman.

There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his "little angels", his grandchildren. He and Sue made every attempt to be at special events held in Michigan and Colorado for his 6 angels.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 57 years, Sue, his daughter Lisa (Mike) Toth, his son Marko, and his little angels Rebecca and Alexandra Toth, Ciana, Anica, Jovo, and Nadia Vrtikapa. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, each of which he loved dearly and held a special place in his heart, his Kum Joe (Sophie) Nahod, and his sister Beba Rudman. It was John's wish to have a private celebration of life in place of a funeral. In lieu of flowers, he would have appreciated a donation to any of the following organizations, St. Sava Kolo, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, the Hobart Brickie lunch program, or the Hobart Food Pantry. Memory eternal.