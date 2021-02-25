VALPARAISO, IN - John W. Burton, 69 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born August 3, 1951 in Winchester, TN to J.W. and Nell (Chapman) Burton. John graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications, and remained a part of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society. John made his career as a Salesman with Gary Hobart Roofing. He was an active member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church, taking part in the choir, senior group, service projects, pancake breakfasts, and bible study. John enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing at the YMCA, woodworking, playing guitar, and spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered as a quiet man with a gentle soul. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him.