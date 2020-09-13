Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LAKE STATION, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - John W. Gumkowski, age 83, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on April 15, 2011. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, and a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A private cremation took place. He will be laid to rest with his wife Rosalie (nee Helander).