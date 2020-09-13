 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John W. Gumkowski

John W. Gumkowski

{{featured_button_text}}
John W. Gumkowski

LAKE STATION, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - John W. Gumkowski, age 83, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on April 15, 2011. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, and a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A private cremation took place. He will be laid to rest with his wife Rosalie (nee Helander).

There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL, with the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders assisting.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts