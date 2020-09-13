LAKE STATION, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - John W. Gumkowski, age 83, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on April 15, 2011. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, and a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A private cremation took place. He will be laid to rest with his wife Rosalie (nee Helander).
There will be a Graveside Service on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL, with the Illinois Patriot Guard Riders assisting.
