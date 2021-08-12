John W. Mikulich
HOBART, IN — John W. Mikulich, age 82 of Hobart, passed away on August 9, 2021. John was a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1957 – 1960. He was an Atomic Veteran of the Eniwetok Atomic Tests of 1958 and a Radarman on the Cruiser – U.S.S. Bremerton. John was employed by the Lake County Sheriff's Department from 1965 until his retirement in 1998 as a Captain. He was employed in the Sheriff's Work Release Program from 1998 – 2004. John was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed drawing and painting.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Mikulich, Jr.; his mother, Margaret Mikulich; and sister, Karen Czarnecki. John is survived by two sons: John Grant Mikulich, Guy John Mikulich; and one daughter, Ginger Marie Mikulich. He is also survived by former wives: Carol Hamilton (nee Anderson) and Sharon Mikulich (nee Anderson); one aunt, Irene Bacvar; one brother-in-law, Robert Czarnecki; one niece, Nicole Hankosky; one nephew, Jason Czarnecki; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Military Honors Service at 2:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com