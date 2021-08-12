HOBART, IN — John W. Mikulich, age 82 of Hobart, passed away on August 9, 2021. John was a United States Navy Veteran who served from 1957 – 1960. He was an Atomic Veteran of the Eniwetok Atomic Tests of 1958 and a Radarman on the Cruiser – U.S.S. Bremerton. John was employed by the Lake County Sheriff's Department from 1965 until his retirement in 1998 as a Captain. He was employed in the Sheriff's Work Release Program from 1998 – 2004. John was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed drawing and painting.