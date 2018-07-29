John W. Nowak, PhD
It is with great sadness that the family of John W. Nowak, PhD announces his passing, on July 22, 2018 after a Herculean battle with multiple cancers. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Barbara (nee Gaidor); his children, Deborah (Tony), Becca (Dan), and his three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Johnathon, and Kayla. He will also be joyfully remembered by his mother, Irene; two sisters and brother, aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, especially the Pipe Gang. John was predeceased by his father Chester.
John enjoyed gardening, a good beach day, watching sports and spending time with his family. John was a highly-regarded professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the University of Illinois and was very proud of his contributions on the development of the Shrike missile for the United States Military.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org).