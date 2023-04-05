March 3, 1951 - March 30, 2023
CROWN POINT, IN — John W. Ostojic age 72 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on March 30, 2023 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Almira Ostojic and son John (Brandy) Ostojic; brothers Ron and Dan Ostojic. He is preceded in death by his son Eric, and parents, Bessie and Mike Ostojic.
John was a strong, loving person with a heart of gold. He enjoyed playing his guitars, piano and golf, but his greatest treasure in life was his friends and his family.
Per John's request, private graveside services were held. Donations may be made in John's memory to Tunnel of Towers, T2T.Org.
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home