CROWN POINT, IN — John W. Ostojic age 72 of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on March 30, 2023 after a courageous battle with lymphoma. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Almira Ostojic and son John (Brandy) Ostojic; brothers Ron and Dan Ostojic. He is preceded in death by his son Eric, and parents, Bessie and Mike Ostojic.