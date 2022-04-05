June 29, 1954 - April 1, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - John W. Palko, 67, of Chesterton passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born June 29, 1954 in East Chicago to Alfred & Edith (Oaks) Palko and graduated from Hammond Clark High School in 1972. John made his career with LTV/Arcelor-Mittal Steel for 42 years, much as a Crane man, retiring in 2014. He had been a member of First Christian/Crosspointe Church in Chesterton and enjoyed golfing & bowling.

On November 1, 1975 he married Sheree Dianne Davis who survives along their children: Steffanie (Kale) Heibult of Zionsville, Amber (Tom) LaGard of Valparaiso & Adam (Jessica) Palko of Denver, CO; siblings: Richard (JoAnn) Palko, Carl (Crystal) Palko & Theresa Kiszka; his mother-in-law, Shelby Jean Davis; brother-in-law, Joel (Kim) Davis; and grandchildren: Lillian, Landry, Benjamin, Hudson, Hazel, Ellington & Silas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Raymond H. Davis.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon and burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

John W. Palko