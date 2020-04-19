ST. JOHN, IN - John W. Rainwater, age 83, late of St. John, passed away April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving brother of Howard (Mary) Rainwater, Margie (William) Kruit, Betty (late James) Di Maria, and the late Bonnie (Jerome) Barnes. Dearest uncle of Tim (Vickie) Rainwater, Gerald Rainwater, Doug (Sandy) Barnes, Robert (Lorelei) Barnes, Sandy (Fran) Grande, Terri Di Maria, and Chris (Chad) Romack. Also survived by several great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Everett and Bessie Rainwater. John was a retired employee of Western Electric/AT&T.