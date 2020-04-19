John W. Rainwater

John W. Rainwater

{{featured_button_text}}
John W. Rainwater

ST. JOHN, IN - John W. Rainwater, age 83, late of St. John, passed away April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving brother of Howard (Mary) Rainwater, Margie (William) Kruit, Betty (late James) Di Maria, and the late Bonnie (Jerome) Barnes. Dearest uncle of Tim (Vickie) Rainwater, Gerald Rainwater, Doug (Sandy) Barnes, Robert (Lorelei) Barnes, Sandy (Fran) Grande, Terri Di Maria, and Chris (Chad) Romack. Also survived by several great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Everett and Bessie Rainwater. John was a retired employee of Western Electric/AT&T.

He was a longtime active board member of the Town of St. John Park's committee.

Due to the current pandemic, services for Mr. Rainwater will be held privately for the family. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts