SCHAUMBURG, IL — John W. Semple, 62, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Whiting, IN died July 17, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.

He is survived by his beloved wife Pamela; stepchildren: Robert and Kristin Fuller. Also, surviving brother George (Mary Ellis), Whiting; and numerous cousins and uncles.

John was surrounded by a close group of friends with whom he enjoyed: the White Sox, College basketball, Da Bears and Beer. A graduate of Millikin University, John received his Master's in Public Administration from IU. He was the Director of Financial Aid at South Suburban College, having recently retired.