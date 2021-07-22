 Skip to main content
John W. Semple

Jan. 8, 1959 — July 17, 2021

SCHAUMBURG, IL — John W. Semple, 62, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Whiting, IN died July 17, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.

He is survived by his beloved wife Pamela; stepchildren: Robert and Kristin Fuller. Also, surviving brother George (Mary Ellis), Whiting; and numerous cousins and uncles.

John was surrounded by a close group of friends with whom he enjoyed: the White Sox, College basketball, Da Bears and Beer. A graduate of Millikin University, John received his Master's in Public Administration from IU. He was the Director of Financial Aid at South Suburban College, having recently retired.

Funeral Mass Saturday, July 24, 2021 St. Hubert Catholic Church, Hoffman Estates, IL. 10:00 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial St. Michael Cemetery.

