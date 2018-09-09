CROWN POINT, IN - John Walter Bartusiewicz, age 71, of LOFS, Crown Point passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL on June 10, 1947 to the late Walter J. and Stella A. (nee Bielskis) Bartusiewicz. John retired from Wittenberg Village in Crown Point as a Health Care Administrator. He was a member at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent De Paul Society. John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Roxanne Jane (nee Kidrowski) Bartusiewicz; son, Walter J. (Jennifer) Bartusiewicz; daughter, Brooke A. (Ryan) Johnson; five grandchildren, John Walter, Carter David, Kennedy Jane, Reagan Sue and Alayna Marie; sister Joan Maurizi; and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Stella Bartusiewicz and sister, Gertrude Maurizi.
A Funeral Mass for John will begin Tuesday, September 11, 2018 with 9:15 a.m. prayers at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307 and then processing to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Visitation for John will take place Monday, September 10, 2018 at from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. prayer vigil at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St. Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. (219) 661-2600 or Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.