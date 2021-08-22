 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Ward Edington

John Ward Edington

Dec. 21, 1934 - April 13, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - John Edington, 86, of Munster, IN, left us surrounded by the love of his heavenly Father and family on April 13, 2021.

John was proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas Don and Mary Mildred (Ward); and his wife Vera Jo (Taylor). He is survived by his daughters: Angela Rose (Edington) Zagorski, Christina Joanne (Edington) Maniscalco, and Johnna Elizabeth (Edington) Murphy; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

A memorial celebration of John's life will be on August 28, 2021 at Ridge United Methodist Church 8607 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. (CST) with a service at 11:00 a.m..

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts