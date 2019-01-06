John William "Bill" Dilts

HIGHLAND, IN - John William Dilts age 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
He is survived by his niece, Sandy (John) Huesca; nephews, Michael (Dona Vail) Petrashevich and Anton (Cindy) Petrashevich and many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen Dilts and sister, Marge (Alex) Petrashevich.
Bill was born on April 6, 1929 in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of Griffith High School. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Bill retired from Ford Motor Company, Chicago Heights Stamping Plant with over 30 years of service. Bill enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens and taking care of his fruit trees.
Per Bill's wishes, services were held privately by the family. www.chapellawnfunerals.com