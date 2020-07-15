WHITING, IN — John William Bucher, Jr., 51, of Whiting, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2020, after spending a pleasant day boating in Knox, Indiana. He was born July 2, 1969, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and grew up in Glenview, Illinois. John played on his school's football team in elementary school, and on the wrestling team throughout high school. Mr. Bucher graduated from Glenbrook South High School in Glenview in 1987. Showing an early keen mind for business, Mr. Bucher started both security guard and limousine service companies in late high school. In 1994, he earned his BS in Psychology from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. In 1999, John began working as a Financial Advisor, selling insurance and financial products. In 2004, Mr. Bucher continued working as a Financial Advisor through his own company where he developed a wide network of clients. John enjoyed movies, the Chicago Cubs, his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and his several dogs over the years. He was an avid traveler, including to Australia, Canada, China, Hawaii, Mexico and to Florida on regular visits to his parents. Since 2011, Mr. Bucher often engaged in water activities including boating, tubing and jet skiing with family and friends. As of 2016, Mr. Bucher also co-owned and managed a hair salon franchise in Chicago's Lincoln Park.