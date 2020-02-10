INDIANAPOLIS, IN - John William Grimmer 91 of Indianapolis passed away on February 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born on August 17, 1928 in Hammond, Indiana to the late John (Ulva Diltz) Grimmer. John was married to Gladys Ford who preceded him. John was a foreman for Inland Steel. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. John enjoyed fishing, making bird houses, tinkering in the garage, and working crossword puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gladys; son, William; daughter, Joyce (Phil) Fenes; siblings: Clarence, Ruth, Dolores, Ralph, Dorothy, Edward, Mary Margaret and Raymond. Survived by son, JB(Gena) Grimmer; grandchildren: James Grimmer, Steven Fenes, John Fenes and Justin Fenes; great grandchildren: Kobe, Mya, Aubrey, Haylee, Meadow.