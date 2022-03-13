MUNSTER, IN - John William "Jack" Parchem, 93 of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Margery; loving father: of Karen (Eric) Corbman, Debby Parchem, John (Barbara Lycett) Parchem, Patricia (Candace) Parchem, Joan (Steve) Joyce, Sue (Hal) Carruthers, David (Jan) Parchem and Janet (Don) Bowen; cherished grandfather of 20; and great grandfather of 15; fond brother of Catherine Pang; caring brother-in-law of Joan Brew; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy (Terry) McCoy; and sister, Mary Lou Pelfrey.

Jack was an employee of Prairie View Dairy and Pleasant View until he joined his wife in business, Tri-Union Express, Inc. He was a member of Lansing Country Club, Briar Ridge and Cross Creek in Ft Myers FL.

Family will be holding a private service later. Jack did not want to have a service, instead he wanted everyone to raise a glass in celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or to a public school of your choice to support public education. www.kishfuneralhome.net