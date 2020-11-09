John William Kauffman III

John was born on August 4, 1935, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to John W. Kauffman Jr. and Bertha Shipley Kauffman. He graduated from Westminster High School in Carroll County, Maryland, and received an economics degree from McDaniel College (formerly known as Western Maryland College) and an MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore, Maryland. John began his career as a technical trainee for Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland, and eventually became the plant industrial engineer in Burns Harbor, Indiana. He retired after 30 years with Bethlehem Steel, starting a new career as the business manager for Indiana University East, where he worked for 14 years. John also served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, stationed in Oklahoma and Kentucky. As a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, he served on the church council and finance committee and was treasurer for several years.