July 4, 1949 - April 12, 2022

SCHERERVILLE - John Wisniewski, age 72 of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

John was born on July 4, 1949 in Blue Island, IL. He was the only son of parents, late Edward and Rose. He is survived by his children: Jason (Trish) Wisniewski, Adam Wisniewski, Kelly McCarthy and Kristen (Richard) Maurer; sister, Karen Gricus (John); grandfather to Joshua, Kaylee, Justin, Lucas, Finley, Grey and Lane; great-grandfather to Jaxton. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Terese; and his parents.

Friends are invited to visit with John's family on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 directly at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, IN at 10:30 A.M. At rest, Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

John married the love of his life on September 12th, 1970. He spent 30 years as an employee of Acme Steel and the remainder of his working life as a custodian for Homan Elementary.

John will be most remembered as being a devoted family man, stubborn as a mule and the ultimate putzer. He loved his family fishing trips to Wisconsin, anytime he could get family together for a cookout (meat cooked well-done), fixing things around the house and taking care of neighbors and friends that needed help. Each summer he was thrilled that the rest of the country lit off fireworks to help celebrate his birthday on the 4th of July.

He loved AC/DC, the White Sox, playing bags, snack cakes, well-done prime rib, his children, and most of all, his wife Terri. He was held together by tar and grit and will be terribly missed by anyone who knew him.