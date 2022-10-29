 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Woodville

Aug. 5, 1941 - Oct. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - John Woodville, 81, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at 9:25 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 5, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Clifford and Mary Rose (McClelland) Woodville.

John loved music, trains, model cars, taking long walks, and his beloved dog Misty. John served in the U.S. Navy, then worked for U.S. Steel for over 35 years.

On May 15, 1965, in Chicago, he married Mary Zaikowski who survives.

Also surviving are his two children: Kandise (Peter) Schmidt of Mt Prospect, IL and John (Sharon) Woodville of Lauderdale, MS; one brother, George Woodville of Valparaiso; five grandchildren: Krystal Clark, Brytnie Payne, Dale Woodville, Aidan Schmidt and Austin Schmidt; four great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

John was proceeded in death by his parents; one brother, Edward Woodville; and one sister, Diane Cash.

Cremation will take place. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

