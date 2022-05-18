INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Johnathan R. Shirley, 42, Indianapolis, died May 6, 2022. John graduated from VHS in 1998. Life adventures included thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, getting his pilot's license, spending a summer in Alaska and camping on the beaches of Hawaii. He worked at AmeriCold for 15 years as Maintenance Supervisor, and enjoyed camping, fishing, auctions, flipping houses, and baking. John was a hard worker, a good partner, a special Dad, and a great Uncle. It was and is a privilege and a blessing to call him SON. John was preceded in death by his grandparents; and nephew, Caleb Groves. Survived by Gretchen Campbell (Life Partner); parents: Russell and LuAnn (Scott) Shirley; sister, Dawn Michelle (Shirley) Groves (Ryan); and nephews: Austin and Conner Groves; daughters: Sophia Cordova and Brianna (Zach) Fields; and was Papa John to grandbabies: Spencer and Sawyer. Services will be held at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home, 5950 E. Thompson Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46237. Visitation from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m., and a Celebration of Life service from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (EST) followed by a casual meal at 5060 Senour Rd., Indianapolis.