EAST CHICAGO, IN - Johnnie B. Jacobs, 88, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Zion Temple, 926 Morris Street, Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Bishop Brandon A. Jacobs, Officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.