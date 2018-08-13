MESA, AZ - Johnnie L. Bechler , age 82 of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Kouts, IN, passed away surrounded by his family on August 5, 2018. He was born to the late Edmund and Mary (Thomas) Bechler on December 17, 1935. He graduated from LaCrosse High School. Johnnie served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict as a medic. He was a kind and gentle man who deeply loved and lived to serve his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janet Bechler. He leaves behind three children: Karen (Lonnie) Bullock of Mesa, AZ, Michael (Mary Jo) Bechler of San Juan Capistrano, CA and Bradley Bechler of White Fish, MT; seven grandchildren: Kristie Bullock, Kasie (Adam) Walters, Michaela, Gabby, Adrianne, Annie and Ian Bechler; four great grandchildren: Colin Bullock, Evelyn, Nolan and Mason Walters; one brother, Larry Bechler of San Pierre, IN and two sisters Barbara Hardel of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Marilyn Anderson of Valparaiso, IN. He was preceded in death by his grandson Brady John Bullock.
There will be two memorial services celebrating Johnnie's life. The first will be August 30, 2018 at The Summit at Sunland Springs (2415 S. Signal Butte Rd; Mesa, AZ 85209) at 2:00 p.m., followed by refreshments and a time to visit with the family. The second will be September 13, 2018 at Cornerstone Community Church (605 S. Maple St, Kouts, IN 46347) at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch and a time to visit with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Johnnie can be made to the international ministry of New Church Specialties (www.yourncs.org).