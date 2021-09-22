Johnnie Lewis Morgan

He was born September 20, 1953 in Lynch, KY to Arthur and OraBell (Rodgers) Morgan. Johnnie retired from Waste Management of NWI. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, softball, and bowling, achieving two 300 games. Johnnie was the lead singer of the Easy Street Band and loved the outdoors and hunting. He truly loved life, usually enjoying it with a Fosters or Blue Moon in hand and was known to be a bit of a joker. His passion was his family, spending as much time as he could with them.