Johnnie Lewis Morgan
Sep. 20, 1953 — Sep. 14, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Johnnie Lewis Morgan, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
He was born September 20, 1953 in Lynch, KY to Arthur and OraBell (Rodgers) Morgan. Johnnie retired from Waste Management of NWI. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, softball, and bowling, achieving two 300 games. Johnnie was the lead singer of the Easy Street Band and loved the outdoors and hunting. He truly loved life, usually enjoying it with a Fosters or Blue Moon in hand and was known to be a bit of a joker. His passion was his family, spending as much time as he could with them.
On October 12, 1974 in Michigan City, Johnnie married Cathy Williams who survives along with their children: Amanda (Jason) Pressel and Johnnie (Kelly) Morgan, Jr.; grandchildren: Christian, Cameron (Danyel), and Jason T. (Brooklyn) Pressel, and Kambria Morgan; great grandchildren: Aubree, Gavin, Keith, Garrett, Wesley, and Violet Pressel; siblings: Elizabeth (Allen) Utterback, Joyce (Dennis) Reuille, June Hancock, Gerrie Morgan, Thelma Culp, Roy (Maria) Morgan, Arthur Morgan, David Morgan, Mary (Jerry Lawson) Morgan, and Jennifer Morgan; sisters-in-law: Debbie Williams and Cheryl (Mark) Garbison; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Following services, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.