MUNSTER, IN - Johnny D. Colsten, age 86, of Munster, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine L. Colsten (Nee Habegger); daughter, Keren (John Harasty) Colsten; son, Jeffery (Cheryl) Colsten; six grandchildren: Jonathan (Erica), Jessica and Courtney Cliver, and Ashley (Seth) Conlon, Alex and Andrew Colsten; two great grandchildren: Julian Cliver and Grant Conlon; two cousins: Everett (Helen) Colsten and Donna (Jack) Schepper; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grecial Colsten; two brothers: Jerry and Billy; one sister, Alice Salewsky.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hammond, 473 Sibley Blvd. Hammond . Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor John Wilkerson officiating. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required. Private burial will take place Wednesday at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point.