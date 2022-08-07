Oct. 8, 1946 - Aug. 3, 2022

Johnny Dean Deel, was born on October 8, 1946, to Carl and Daphne Deel, in Dante, Virginia. He lost his 10 year battle with cancer at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 3, 2022.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, of 54 years; his three children, daughter Brenda (Greg) Capps; sons, Daniel Deel, and John (Amanda) Deel; his seven grandchildren, Patrick (Kristie) Capps, Laura (John) Ohmberger, Moira Deel, Ryan Capps, Caleb Deel, Christian Deel, and Maegan Deel; his only great-grandchild, Levi Capps; his twin sister, Jean Aldrich; brothers, Jack Deel, Jim Deel, and Jerry (Pat) Deel. Preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Judy.

Johnny served in the United States Navy early in life. He went on to work his entire life and retire from LTV Steel. Johnny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always had a garden, made sure that the birds were fed, and the cat was in the house.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, Indiana 219-931-2800.