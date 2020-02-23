Johnny Ray Galiher "John"

John worked 35 years for Union Tank Car Company; 30 years in East Chicago, IN and five years in Sheldon, Texas. He regularly reminded the family about the frustration of getting caught by a train. John would say "That's what puts food on the table". John enjoyed sailing on lake Michigan in his sailboat that he restored (named Betty Grace, after his mother). He spent many hours fixing the woodwork on the boat, and basking in the sunshine, especially if there was a beach nearby. He loved classic rock music, watching his sons and grandsons play sports and was proud of his daughter's choice to be a merchant mariner and work on the water. He was a loving, gentle and compassionate person who enjoyed relaxing with his friends and family, and the chance to sit around the pot-bellied stove in the garage, eating pizza, talking and listening to music.