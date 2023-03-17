WANATAH, IN - Jon G. "Zeke" Gierke, 72 of Wanatah, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023. He was born July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to the late Glen and Arlene (Bein) Gierke. Jon was fiercely independent and loved music. For eight years he entertained local fans as a member of Ricky and the Rock.Its. Jon owned rental property near Valparaiso University, renting to students for nearly 30 years. His true passion was for landscaping, attending many courses, becoming a master gardener and pruner, and then sharing his love by operating Jon's Landscaping for 20 years. Jon loved people and had many friends that valued his honesty, integrity, thoughtfulness, and his deep care and interest in the welfare of others.