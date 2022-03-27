Aug. 2, 1979 - Mar. 17, 2022

MT. PROSPECT, IL - Jonah Samuel Weiss, aged 42, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, passed away on March 17, 2022.

Jonah was born on August 2, 1979, to Dr. Brian and Mrs. Ruth Weiss in Merrillville, Indiana. Jonah graduated from Crown Point High School in 1998, where he was a letterman on the football team. After high school, he went on to study finance at Ball State University. After graduation, Jonah moved to his beloved city, Chicago, IL, where he began his career in wealth management. In 2006, Jonah met Heidi Habstritt at a charity event. After a charming courtship, Jonah and Heidi married in January 2011. Widening the circle of their love, Jonah and Heidi went on to have three beautiful children, Hannah (6), Jacob (4), and Harper (2). Jonah was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Jonah was predeceased by his grandparents: Jack and Pearl Weiss, John Estrada, and Ruth and Al Smith; niece, Alexa Weiss; and brother-in-law, Steve Sexton.

He is survived by his wife and children, Heidi, Hannah, Jacob, and Harper; his parents Brian and Ruthie Weiss; brothers: Judson, Pete, and Brent Weiss; sister and brother-in-law: Tiann and Barry Berhoff; and sister, Jenna Stauffer. He is survived by many more family members including niece, Ruby Sexton and nephews: Shane and Vaughn Berhoff, Noah Weiss, and Luke and Wyatt Sexton.

While it is very difficult to ask for and accept help, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Weiss Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-weiss-family/donate.